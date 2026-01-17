BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 51, Western Albemarle 43 Alleghany 60, Fort Defiance 49 Altavista 80, William Campbell 40 Annandale 48,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 51, Western Albemarle 43

Alleghany 60, Fort Defiance 49

Altavista 80, William Campbell 40

Annandale 48, Mount Vernon 24

Appomattox 50, Chatham 42

Bayside 57, Ocean Lakes 55

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 77, Amelia Academy 60

Brooke Point 72, Mountain View 66

Bruton 75, Nandua 55

Buckingham County 78, Prince Edward County 77

C. G. Woodson 60, Alexandria City 41

Carmel 89, Grace Christian 60

Caroline 68, King George 47

Carroll County 86, Radford 66

Carver 57, Isle of Wight Academy 48

Catholic 74, Steward School 40

Central Wise 71, Gate City 70, OT

Chancellor 55, Eastern View 40

Chantilly 46, James Madison 43

Chilhowie 69, Rural Retreat 52

Colgan 57, Freedom-Woodbridge 29

Council 60, Twin Valley 57

Courtland 66, Spotsylvania 27

Cristo Rey Richmond 67, Norfolk Christian School 35

Culpeper 62, James Monroe 48

Deep Run 53, Douglas Freeman 51

Eastern Montgomery 55, Narrows 53

Eastside 81, Castlewood 56

Edison 59, Hayfield 51

Fairfax Christian 55, Evergreen 49

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 71, Christ Chapel Academy 39

Farmville Homeschool 84, West End Christian 47

Fauquier 74, Brentsville 20

Floyd County 54, James River-Buchanan 24

Forest Park 59, Potomac 54

Fort Chiswell 105, Bland County 51

Franklin County 58, William Byrd 53

GW-Danville 60, Mecklenburg County 55

Gar-Field 65, Unity Reed 51

George C. Marshall 53, Washington-Liberty 44

Giles 72, Galax 57

Gillion Academy Regional 73, Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 52

Glen Allen 45, Mills Godwin 38

Granby 75, Churchland 35

Grayson County 48, Auburn 45

Grove Avenue Baptist 59, Williamsburg Christian Academy 42

Hampton Christian 96, Gateway Christian 30

Hampton Roads 61, Walsingham Academy 52

Hidden Valley 67, Cave Spring 56

Hopewell 52, Colonial Heights 47

James River-Midlothian 80, Monacan 67

Justice 53, John R. Lewis 14

King’s Fork High School 75, Grassfield 47

Lafayette 66, Smithfield 59

Lake Braddock 58, James Robinson 38

Lakeland 62, Hickory 52

Landstown 79, First Colonial 32

Lebanon 68, Richlands 47

Liberty Christian 65, Heritage (Lynchburg) 54

Liberty-Bedford 64, Amherst County 43

Lloyd C. Bird 73, Clover Hill 51

Louisa 83, Goochland 63

Lunenburg Central 55, Randolph-Henry 45

Luray 87, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 38

Manchester 60, Cosby 52

Massaponax 51, Colonial Forge 49

Maury 74, Booker T. Washington 44

Meridian 67, Skyline 53

Midlothian 78, Huguenot 65

Monticello 55, Fluvanna 40

Montverde Academy, Fla. 66, Oak Hill Academy 57

Nelson County 82, Gretna 67

Norfolk Collegiate 83, Cape Henry Collegiate 57

Northumberland 91, Westmoreland County 48

Norview 73, Lake Taylor 66, OT

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 93, Honaker 46

Patriot 87, Independence 68

Paul VI 74, Bartlett, Tenn. 51

Petersburg 99, Dinwiddie 35

Poquoson 49, York 39

Portsmouth Christian 94, Broadwater Academy 22

Prince George 73, Meadowbrook 69

Rappahannock 60, Lancaster 54

Regents 69, Ridgeview Christian 26

Salem 62, Pulaski County 60

Sherando 54, Millbrook 51

South County 41, West Potomac 33

Spotswood 64, William Monroe 34

Springdale Prep, Md. 65, Highland-Warrenton 60

St. Albans, D.C. 70, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 65

St. Christopher’s 63, Trinity Episcopal 57

Staunton 66, Riverheads 44

Sussex Central 49, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 32

TJHS 67, J.R. Tucker 40

The Covenant School 46, Christchurch 40

The St. James 62, Central Pointe Christian, Fla. 54

Thomas Dale 65, Matoaca 55

Trinity Academy 62, Veritas Classic Christian School 60

United Christian Academy 61, Redeemer Classical 55

Va. Episcopal 65, Roanoke Catholic 47

Wakefield School 67, Tandem Friends 62

West Springfield 58, Fairfax 46

Western Branch 79, Great Bridge 42

Westfield 70, Centreville 67

Westover Christian 54, Timberlake Christian 16

William Fleming 65, Lord Botetourt 46

Woodstock Central 71, Clarke County 37

