BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 51, Western Albemarle 43
Alleghany 60, Fort Defiance 49
Altavista 80, William Campbell 40
Annandale 48, Mount Vernon 24
Appomattox 50, Chatham 42
Bayside 57, Ocean Lakes 55
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 77, Amelia Academy 60
Brooke Point 72, Mountain View 66
Bruton 75, Nandua 55
Buckingham County 78, Prince Edward County 77
C. G. Woodson 60, Alexandria City 41
Carmel 89, Grace Christian 60
Caroline 68, King George 47
Carroll County 86, Radford 66
Carver 57, Isle of Wight Academy 48
Catholic 74, Steward School 40
Central Wise 71, Gate City 70, OT
Chancellor 55, Eastern View 40
Chantilly 46, James Madison 43
Chilhowie 69, Rural Retreat 52
Colgan 57, Freedom-Woodbridge 29
Council 60, Twin Valley 57
Courtland 66, Spotsylvania 27
Cristo Rey Richmond 67, Norfolk Christian School 35
Culpeper 62, James Monroe 48
Deep Run 53, Douglas Freeman 51
Eastern Montgomery 55, Narrows 53
Eastside 81, Castlewood 56
Edison 59, Hayfield 51
Fairfax Christian 55, Evergreen 49
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 71, Christ Chapel Academy 39
Farmville Homeschool 84, West End Christian 47
Fauquier 74, Brentsville 20
Floyd County 54, James River-Buchanan 24
Forest Park 59, Potomac 54
Fort Chiswell 105, Bland County 51
Franklin County 58, William Byrd 53
GW-Danville 60, Mecklenburg County 55
Gar-Field 65, Unity Reed 51
George C. Marshall 53, Washington-Liberty 44
Giles 72, Galax 57
Gillion Academy Regional 73, Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 52
Glen Allen 45, Mills Godwin 38
Granby 75, Churchland 35
Grayson County 48, Auburn 45
Grove Avenue Baptist 59, Williamsburg Christian Academy 42
Hampton Christian 96, Gateway Christian 30
Hampton Roads 61, Walsingham Academy 52
Hidden Valley 67, Cave Spring 56
Hopewell 52, Colonial Heights 47
James River-Midlothian 80, Monacan 67
Justice 53, John R. Lewis 14
King’s Fork High School 75, Grassfield 47
Lafayette 66, Smithfield 59
Lake Braddock 58, James Robinson 38
Lakeland 62, Hickory 52
Landstown 79, First Colonial 32
Lebanon 68, Richlands 47
Liberty Christian 65, Heritage (Lynchburg) 54
Liberty-Bedford 64, Amherst County 43
Lloyd C. Bird 73, Clover Hill 51
Louisa 83, Goochland 63
Lunenburg Central 55, Randolph-Henry 45
Luray 87, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 38
Manchester 60, Cosby 52
Massaponax 51, Colonial Forge 49
Maury 74, Booker T. Washington 44
Meridian 67, Skyline 53
Midlothian 78, Huguenot 65
Monticello 55, Fluvanna 40
Montverde Academy, Fla. 66, Oak Hill Academy 57
Nelson County 82, Gretna 67
Norfolk Collegiate 83, Cape Henry Collegiate 57
Northumberland 91, Westmoreland County 48
Norview 73, Lake Taylor 66, OT
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 93, Honaker 46
Patriot 87, Independence 68
Paul VI 74, Bartlett, Tenn. 51
Petersburg 99, Dinwiddie 35
Poquoson 49, York 39
Portsmouth Christian 94, Broadwater Academy 22
Prince George 73, Meadowbrook 69
Rappahannock 60, Lancaster 54
Regents 69, Ridgeview Christian 26
Salem 62, Pulaski County 60
Sherando 54, Millbrook 51
South County 41, West Potomac 33
Spotswood 64, William Monroe 34
Springdale Prep, Md. 65, Highland-Warrenton 60
St. Albans, D.C. 70, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 65
St. Christopher’s 63, Trinity Episcopal 57
Staunton 66, Riverheads 44
Sussex Central 49, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 32
TJHS 67, J.R. Tucker 40
The Covenant School 46, Christchurch 40
The St. James 62, Central Pointe Christian, Fla. 54
Thomas Dale 65, Matoaca 55
Trinity Academy 62, Veritas Classic Christian School 60
United Christian Academy 61, Redeemer Classical 55
Va. Episcopal 65, Roanoke Catholic 47
Wakefield School 67, Tandem Friends 62
West Springfield 58, Fairfax 46
Western Branch 79, Great Bridge 42
Westfield 70, Centreville 67
Westover Christian 54, Timberlake Christian 16
William Fleming 65, Lord Botetourt 46
Woodstock Central 71, Clarke County 37
