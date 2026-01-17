GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 59, Lee High 38
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 40, Sussex Central 38
Bayside 53, Ocean Lakes 40
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 51, Amelia Academy 33
Brunswick 48, Windsor 30
Bruton 46, Tabb 32
C.D. Hylton 57, Woodbridge 30
Cave Spring 56, Hidden Valley 34
Central Wise 42, Gate City 22
Chancellor 63, Eastern View 30
Chantilly 45, James Madison 41
Charlottesville 87, Orange County 27
Chatham 67, Appomattox 27
Chatham Hall 46, Lynchburg Home School 38
Chilhowie 40, Rural Retreat 33
Clarke County 64, Woodstock Central 54
Colgan 56, Freedom-Woodbridge 16
Colonial Forge 51, Massaponax 47
Courtland 52, Spotsylvania 49
Culpeper 74, James Monroe 64
Deep Creek 57, Indian River 41
Deep Run 42, Douglas Freeman 27
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 55, Christ Chapel Academy 37
Faith Christian-Roanoke 43, Roanoke Valley Christian 30
Fort Chiswell 36, Bland County 30
Fort Defiance 47, Alleghany 44
Franklin County 39, William Byrd 34
Fredericksburg Homeschool 38, Carmel 33
Freedom-South Riding 42, Briar Woods 38
Fuqua School 49, Tidewater Academy 19
Galax 75, Giles 25
Gar-Field 45, Unity Reed 13
Glen Allen 47, Mills Godwin 31
Grayson County 69, Auburn 54
Greenbrier Christian 42, StoneBridge School 27
Gretna 53, Nelson County 34
Halifax County 57, Magna Vista 52, OT
Highland Springs 62, Henrico 58
Honaker 57, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 31
James Robinson 46, Lake Braddock 29
Jefferson Forest 74, Brookville 31
Kellam 64, Kempsville 26
Kettle Run 65, Manassas Park 12
Lake Taylor 40, Norview 34
Lakeland 68, Hickory 43
Lebanon 71, Richlands 22
Liberty-Bedford 66, Amherst County 46
Loudoun County Home School 66, Evergreen 30
Maury 89, Booker T. Washington 10
Miller School 59, Carlisle 42
Mountain View 49, Brooke Point 42
New Kent 65, Poquoson 20
Norfolk Academy 40, Nansemond-Suffolk 21
Patrick County 51, Glenvar 38
Patriot 57, Independence 47
Portsmouth Christian 53, Broadwater Academy 30
Princess Anne 84, Frank Cox 21
Radford 67, Carroll County 53
Randolph-Macon Academy 34, Foxcroft 17
Ridgeview 55, John Battle 25
Salem 71, Pulaski County 14
Salem-Va. Beach 87, Tallwood 8
Seton School 48, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 34
Skyline 56, Meridian 35
Smithfield 47, Arcadia 25
South County 54, West Potomac 30
Southampton def. Franklin, forfeit
Spotswood 71, William Monroe 28
St. Annes-Belfield 56, Collegiate-Richmond 15
St. Gertrude 62, Imhotep, Pa. 36
Staunton 50, Riverheads 49
Stone Bridge 60, John Champe 22
Surry County 58, Greensville County 55
The Covenant School 60, Bishop O’Connell 54
The St. James 59, IMG Academy, Fla. 49
Thomas Dale 78, Matoaca 14
Timberlake Christian 42, Westover Christian 40
Va. Episcopal 65, Central VA Home School 47
Veritas Classic Christian School 45, Trinity Academy 27
Warhill 54, Lafayette 53
Warren County 44, James Wood 41
Washington-Liberty 51, George C. Marshall 26
William Fleming 54, Lord Botetourt 26
Woodgrove 57, Loudoun Valley 50
