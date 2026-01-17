GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 59, Lee High 38 Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 40, Sussex Central 38 Bayside 53, Ocean Lakes…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 59, Lee High 38

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 40, Sussex Central 38

Bayside 53, Ocean Lakes 40

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 51, Amelia Academy 33

Brunswick 48, Windsor 30

Bruton 46, Tabb 32

C.D. Hylton 57, Woodbridge 30

Cave Spring 56, Hidden Valley 34

Central Wise 42, Gate City 22

Chancellor 63, Eastern View 30

Chantilly 45, James Madison 41

Charlottesville 87, Orange County 27

Chatham 67, Appomattox 27

Chatham Hall 46, Lynchburg Home School 38

Chilhowie 40, Rural Retreat 33

Clarke County 64, Woodstock Central 54

Colgan 56, Freedom-Woodbridge 16

Colonial Forge 51, Massaponax 47

Courtland 52, Spotsylvania 49

Culpeper 74, James Monroe 64

Deep Creek 57, Indian River 41

Deep Run 42, Douglas Freeman 27

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 55, Christ Chapel Academy 37

Faith Christian-Roanoke 43, Roanoke Valley Christian 30

Fort Chiswell 36, Bland County 30

Fort Defiance 47, Alleghany 44

Franklin County 39, William Byrd 34

Fredericksburg Homeschool 38, Carmel 33

Freedom-South Riding 42, Briar Woods 38

Fuqua School 49, Tidewater Academy 19

Galax 75, Giles 25

Gar-Field 45, Unity Reed 13

Glen Allen 47, Mills Godwin 31

Grayson County 69, Auburn 54

Greenbrier Christian 42, StoneBridge School 27

Gretna 53, Nelson County 34

Halifax County 57, Magna Vista 52, OT

Highland Springs 62, Henrico 58

Honaker 57, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 31

James Robinson 46, Lake Braddock 29

Jefferson Forest 74, Brookville 31

Kellam 64, Kempsville 26

Kettle Run 65, Manassas Park 12

Lake Taylor 40, Norview 34

Lakeland 68, Hickory 43

Lebanon 71, Richlands 22

Liberty-Bedford 66, Amherst County 46

Loudoun County Home School 66, Evergreen 30

Maury 89, Booker T. Washington 10

Miller School 59, Carlisle 42

Mountain View 49, Brooke Point 42

New Kent 65, Poquoson 20

Norfolk Academy 40, Nansemond-Suffolk 21

Patrick County 51, Glenvar 38

Patriot 57, Independence 47

Portsmouth Christian 53, Broadwater Academy 30

Princess Anne 84, Frank Cox 21

Radford 67, Carroll County 53

Randolph-Macon Academy 34, Foxcroft 17

Ridgeview 55, John Battle 25

Salem 71, Pulaski County 14

Salem-Va. Beach 87, Tallwood 8

Seton School 48, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 34

Skyline 56, Meridian 35

Smithfield 47, Arcadia 25

South County 54, West Potomac 30

Southampton def. Franklin, forfeit

Spotswood 71, William Monroe 28

St. Annes-Belfield 56, Collegiate-Richmond 15

St. Gertrude 62, Imhotep, Pa. 36

Staunton 50, Riverheads 49

Stone Bridge 60, John Champe 22

Surry County 58, Greensville County 55

The Covenant School 60, Bishop O’Connell 54

The St. James 59, IMG Academy, Fla. 49

Thomas Dale 78, Matoaca 14

Timberlake Christian 42, Westover Christian 40

Va. Episcopal 65, Central VA Home School 47

Veritas Classic Christian School 45, Trinity Academy 27

Warhill 54, Lafayette 53

Warren County 44, James Wood 41

Washington-Liberty 51, George C. Marshall 26

William Fleming 54, Lord Botetourt 26

Woodgrove 57, Loudoun Valley 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.