First Western: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — First Western Financial, Inc. (MYFW) on Thursday reported net income of $3.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Denver-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $48.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.7 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.2 million, or $1.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $101.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYFW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYFW

