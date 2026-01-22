First Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — ABILENE, Texas (AP) — First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported net income of $73.3…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — ABILENE, Texas (AP) — First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported net income of $73.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Abilene, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The commercial banker operating mostly in Texas posted revenue of $216.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $168.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $253.6 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $644.3 million.

