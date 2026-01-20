Fastenal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $294.1 million. On…

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $294.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 26 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.26 billion, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.2 billion.

