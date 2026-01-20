F.N.B.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $168.7 million. The Pittsburgh-based…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $168.7 million.

The Pittsburgh-based bank said it had earnings of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $679.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $457.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $455.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $565.4 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.77 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.