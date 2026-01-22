East West Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $356.3…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $356.3 million.

The Pasadena, California-based bank said it had earnings of $2.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $758.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $748.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.33 billion, or $9.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.93 billion.

