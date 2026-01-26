Dynex Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Monday reported earnings of $185.4…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Monday reported earnings of $185.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 22 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $177 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $43.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $319.1 million, or $2.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $114.4 million.

