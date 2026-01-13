Delta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.22 billion. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.22 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.55 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $16 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 90 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.50 to $7.50 per share.

