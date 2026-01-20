D.R. Horton: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $594.8…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $594.8 million.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $6.89 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.69 billion.

D.R. Horton expects full-year revenue in the range of $33.5 billion to $35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.