Covenant Logistics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.3…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The truckload transportation services provider posted revenue of $295.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.2 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.16 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVLG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVLG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.