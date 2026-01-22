Community West Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Community West Bancshares (CWBC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.2 million.…

The Fresno, California-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The holding company for Central Valley Community Bank posted revenue of $50.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.2 million, or $2 per share. Revenue was reported as $146.7 million.

