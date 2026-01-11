Colleges That Have Produced the Most NFL Players

From college to the pros To earn a shot at playing on Sundays, football players with professional aspirations must first…

From college to the pros

To earn a shot at playing on Sundays, football players with professional aspirations must first prove themselves on Saturdays, playing at the college level. National Football League rosters are filled with former Division I-FBS, Division I-FCS and Division II athletes. A few elite NCAA programs have produced dozens of players currently in the pros. Here are the 22 colleges that had the most former players listed as active on an NFL roster as of Dec. 29, 2025, according to ESPN. Free agents and players on injured reserve or practice squads are not included on ESPN’s list.

Auburn University (AL)

Current NFL players: 24

U.S. News rank: 102 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 27,907

4-year graduation rate: 60%

Auburn football traces its roots to 1892 and has grown into one of college football’s most storied programs. Competing in the Southeastern Conference, the Tigers have claimed two consensus national championships, in 1957 and 2010, along with several additional title claims from earlier eras. Auburn is known for fierce rivalries, particularly the Iron Bowl against Alabama, and for producing iconic moments on the national stage. Three Auburn players have won the Heisman Trophy: quarterbacks Pat Sullivan in 1971 and Cam Newton in 2010, and quarterback and multisport star Bo Jackson in 1985.

Learn more about Auburn University.

Texas A&M University

Current NFL players: 24

U.S. News rank: 51 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 60,710

4-year graduation rate: 61%

Texas A&M claims two national championships — 1919 and 1939 — and 18 conference championships during its 131-year history. John David Crow was the program’s first Heisman Trophy winner, in 1957, and quarterback Johnny Manziel won in 2012. Kyle Field, where the Aggies play, holds more than 102,000 people and is known as one of the most raucous environments in college football. Texas A&M alums in the NFL include Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane.

Learn more about Texas A&M University.

Texas Christian University

Current NFL players: 24

U.S. News rank: 97 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 11,049

4-year graduation rate: 74%

Texas Christian University began playing football in 1903 and went winless in its first season, but more than 120 years later it has become a consistently winning program that has produced plenty of professional players. TCU claims a national championship in 1938 and reached the College Football Playoff national championship game during the 2022 season, but lost by 58 points to the University of Georgia. Horned Frogs now playing in the NFL include Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters and Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado.

Learn more about Texas Christian University.

Stanford University (CA)

Current NFL players: 25

U.S. News rank: 4 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 7,904

4-year graduation rate: 56%

Though Stanford claims a national championship in 1926, the Cardinals have not experienced the same recent national success as some other major programs. However, it did have a stretch of 10 consecutive winning seasons from 2009 to 2018, including six bowl game wins. That run of success produced a crop of NFL talent, including 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Chicago Bears center Drew Dalman, New England Patriots tight end Austin Hooper and Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz.

Learn more about Stanford University.

University of Washington

Current NFL players: 25

U.S. News rank: 42 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 40,754

4-year graduation rate: 74%

Historically, the University of Washington has not been as dominant a football school as some others on this list. But in recent years, the Huskies have earned elite status, notching double-digit wins in 2022 and 2023 and finishing national runner-up during the 2023 season. Notable pros who spent their college days in Seattle include Cardinals safety Budda Baker, Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze and Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea.

Learn more about the University of Washington.

University of Iowa

Current NFL players: 26

U.S. News rank: 102 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 22,738

4-year graduation rate: 58%

Known today for physical players and stout defenses, the Iowa Hawkeyes have amassed 12 conference championships and one national championship in a 127-year tenure. Led by head coach Kirk Ferentz since 1999, the Hawkeyes have been a fixture in the Big Ten Conference championship hunt throughout much of the 21st century and produce some of the best tight ends in the NFL. Notable alumni currently in the NFL include Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, 49ers tight end George Kittle, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Noah Fant and Bears punter Tory Taylor.

Learn more about the University of Iowa.

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Current NFL players: 26

U.S. News rank: 102 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 30,564

4-year graduation rate: 57%

With more than 860 wins in their 121-year history, the Tennessee Volunteers are consistently one of the top teams. The Vols have won two national championships, most recently in 1998. NFL legend Peyton Manning, with two Super Bowls in his career as quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, is arguably the most famous Tennessee alum to enter the professional ranks. Current Vols in the NFL include New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer, 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings and Bears offensive lineman Darnell Wright.

Learn more about the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Clemson University (SC)

Current NFL players: 28

U.S. News rank: 75 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 23,401

4-year graduation rate: 68%

Already with a national championship in 1981, Clemson’s football program has been one of the nation’s most dominant in the past decade, with the Tigers qualifying for six consecutive playoffs from 2015 to 2020 and again in 2024, and national titles in 2016 and 2018 during a run of success under head coach Dabo Swinney. Former Tigers in the NFL include quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins of the Baltimore Ravens.

Learn more about Clemson University.

University of South Carolina

Current NFL players: 28

U.S. News rank: 127 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 30,187

4-year graduation rate: 70%

Though it has no national championships, the South Carolina football program has had its turn near the top of the Southeastern Conference on several occasions, including the 2010 season when it won the SEC East Division. George Rogers won the program’s first and only Heisman in 1980, but plenty of pros have worn the Gamecock uniform. Current NFL players who played at South Carolina include Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, running back Rico Dowdle and wide receiver Xavier Legette of the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Learn more about the University of South Carolina.

University of Southern California

Current NFL players: 28

U.S. News rank: 28, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 20,630

4-year graduation rate: 74%

Led by Heisman winners running back Reggie Bush and quarterback Matt Leinart, USC had one of the most dominant runs in recent college football history, winning national championships in 2003 and 2004. Those brought the program’s national championship count to nine. Now a member of the Big Ten Conference after moving from the Pac-12, USC has continued to churn out NFL players. Current pros who played for the Trojans include Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

Learn more about the University of Southern California.

University of California, Los Angeles

Current NFL players: 29

U.S. News rank: 17 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 33,471

4-year graduation rate: 85%

The University of California, Los Angeles football program has been unable to match the success of the men’s basketball team — which leads the NCAA with 11 national championships — but it won one national championship in 1954. The program also has 17 bowl wins in 38 appearances and one Heisman winner: Gary Beban in 1967. Still, the Bruins have plenty of NFL talent, including Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet, Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

Learn more about the University of California, Los Angeles.

University of Oklahoma

Current NFL players: 33

U.S. News rank: 110 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 23,351

4-year graduation rate: 58%

The Oklahoma Sooners and their archrival Texas Longhorns joined the Southeastern Conference in 2024 after decades in the Big 12 Conference. There, the Sooners have continued to build on their impressive record, which includes seven national and 49 conference championships. Notable Oklahoma alumni now playing at the game’s highest level include quarterbacks Baker Mayfield of the Buccaneers and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, along with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Learn more about the University of Oklahoma.

University of Oregon

Current NFL players: 33

U.S. News rank: 110 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 20,622

4-year graduation rate: 58%

After decades as a top team in the Pac-12, Oregon joined the Big Ten during the 2024-2025 season and quickly established itself with an undefeated regular season. Though Oregon has yet to win a national championship, it’s won 16 bowl games and produced plenty of NFL talent, including 2014 Heisman winner and quarterback Marcus Mariota of the Commanders. Other NFL stars who played for the Ducks include Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell, Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

Learn more about the University of Oregon.

University of Texas at Austin

Current NFL players: 34

U.S. News rank: 30 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 43,165

4-year graduation rate: 74%

In the world of college football, the Texas Longhorns are known for burnt orange uniforms and the “Hook ‘Em” hand slogan. They’re also known for producing legends like quarterback Vince Young and Heisman Trophy-winning running backs Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams. Today, Bijan Robinson of the Falcons is following in the footsteps of Campbell and Williams as a former Longhorn running back who went on to play the position professionally. Other Texas alumni in the NFL include Bears wide receiver Devin Duvernay, Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Learn more about the University of Texas at Austin.

University of Florida

Current NFL players: 35

U.S. News rank: 30 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 36,573

4-year graduation rate: 83%

Fierce competitors in what many consider college football’s toughest conference, the Florida Gators have won 25 of 49 bowl games, including three national championships since 1996. Though Heisman winner and program legend Tim Tebow’s professional career was brief, the Gators remain well represented in professional football. Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. of the Bears, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall of the 49ers and linebacker Alex Anzalone of the Lions highlight a long list of former Gators making plays in the NFL.

Learn more about the University of Florida.

The Pennsylvania State University

Current NFL players: 36

U.S. News rank: 59 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 42,619

4-year graduation rate: 72%

The Penn State Nittany Lions claimed four national championships between 1911 and 1986 as an independent school before becoming a member of the Big Ten in 1993. Since, they have won four conference championships and padded their bowl game wins tally, at 32 entering the 2025-2026 bowl season. Program alums include standouts like Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter, Colts tight end Tyler Warren and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Learn more about The Pennsylvania State University.

University of Notre Dame (IN)

Current NFL players: 41

U.S. News rank: 20 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 8,880

4-year graduation rate: 89%

Thanks to some legendary coaches and a tradition dating back to 1899, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have recruited top-notch talent for decades. The program boasts 13 national championship titles, the most recent in 1988, and the Fighting Irish finished runner-up during the 2024-2025 season. Pro stars who came through the program include Colts guard Quenton Nelson, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams and Bears tight end Cole Kmet.

Learn more about the University of Notre Dame.

Louisiana State University

Current NFL players: 42

U.S. News rank: 169 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 34,242

4-year graduation rate: 50%

The LSU Tigers, a longtime Southeastern Conference powerhouse, claim five national championships and more than 800 total wins. Five players from the 2019 national championship team were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, including quarterback Joe Burrow, selected No. 1 overall by the Bengals, and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, selected No. 22 overall by the Vikings. Other former Tigers stars in the NFL include Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter and Tennessee Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry III.

Learn more about Louisiana State University.

University of Michigan

Current NFL players: 42

U.S. News rank: 20 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 34,454

4-year graduation rate: 82%

College football’s winningest program recently returned to its traditional dominance, finishing undefeated at the end of the regular season in 2022 and 2023, then claiming the 2023 national championship with a win over the University of Washington. Former Wolverines in the NFL include Texans wide receiver Nico Collins, Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Bears tight end Colston Loveland and Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. But it is another former Michigan quarterback who most football fans are quick to associate with the program: seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Learn more about the University of Michigan.

The Ohio State University

Current NFL players: 50

U.S. News rank: 41, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 46,815

4-year graduation rate: 72%

The Ohio State Buckeyes have won nine national championships, the most recent during the 2024-2025 season, and produced six Heisman winners, including running back Archie Griffin, who won in both 1974 and 1975. Though the Buckeyes traditionally have been dominant, winning 40 conference championships, they have played particularly well in recent years, registering seven College Football Playoff appearances since the inaugural playoff in 2014. Buckeyes in the NFL include Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and Saints defensive end Chase Young.

Learn more about The Ohio State University.

University of Georgia

Current NFL players: 52

U.S. News rank: 46 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 32,399

4-year graduation rate: 76%

The University of Georgia won national championships in 2021 and 2022, and the program has been churning out pro players since head coach Kirby Smart took over the program in 2016. Fifteen Georgia Bulldogs were selected in the 2022 NFL draft, a record for any team. Another 10 got picked in the 2023 draft, eight in 2024 and 13 in 2025. Current NFL standouts who spent their college days in Athens include linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive tackle Jalen Carter of the Eagles, Bears running back D’Andre Swift, Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Learn more about the University of Georgia.

University of Alabama

Current NFL players: 56

U.S. News rank: 169 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2024: 34,389

4-year graduation rate: 57%

The Alabama Crimson Tide has dominated college football for much of the 21st century, registering six national championships since 2009. Former coach Nick Saban, who retired in 2023 after 17 seasons at the helm, lost more than three games in a season only once — 2007, his first year with the Tide. Most NFL teams have multiple former Alabama players on their rosters. NFL standouts who played for Alabama include Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., guard Landon Dickerson and wide receiver DeVonta Smith of the Eagles, and Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Learn more about the University of Alabama.

