Citizens Financial Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $528 million.

The bank, based in Providence, Rhode Island, said it had earnings of $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.07 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.16 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.83 billion, or $3.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.25 billion.

