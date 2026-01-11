Chase Taking Over Apple Card, but Cardholders Can Chill

Chase is becoming the issuer of the Apple Card, taking over from Goldman Sachs, but cardholders shouldn’t see any changes…

Chase is becoming the issuer of the Apple Card, taking over from Goldman Sachs, but cardholders shouldn’t see any changes immediately.

For one thing, there has been talk about this move for about a year and a half. For another, though it was announced last week, Apple and Chase say the transaction may not be complete for another two years.

Apple said this: “Apple Card users can continue to use their card as they normally do during the transition. Additional information will be shared as the transition date approaches.”

The Apple Card offers 3% cash back on Apple purchases and Apple Pay purchases at select merchants, 2% cash back in general when you use Apple Pay with your Apple Card, and 1% on all other eligible purchases.

