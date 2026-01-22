Cathay: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Thursday reported net income of $90.5 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Thursday reported net income of $90.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of $1.33 per share.

The holding company for Cathay Bank posted revenue of $360.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $222.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $315.1 million, or $4.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $817.9 million.

