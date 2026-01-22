Cass: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported profit of $8.2 million…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported profit of $8.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $49.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.1 million, or $2.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $190.8 million.

