Capital One: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.13 billion.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.86 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.12 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $19.8 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15.58 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.37 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.45 billion, or $4.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.43 billion.

