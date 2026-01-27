Camden National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.6 million.…

Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.6 million.

The Camden, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of $1.33 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $96.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $68.1 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $65.2 million, or $3.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $255.8 million.

Camden National shares have risen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

