Byline Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $34.5 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $34.5 million.

The Chicago-based bank said it had earnings of 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $160 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $117 million, also beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130.1 million, or $2.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $446.3 million.

Byline Bancorp shares have increased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.71, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.