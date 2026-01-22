Burke & Herbert: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.3 million.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.98 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $122.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $86.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $117.3 million, or $7.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $342 million.

Burke & Herbert shares have climbed almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $67.10, a climb of roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHRB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHRB

