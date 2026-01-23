Booz Allen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.77 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.62 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.73 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.3 billion to $11.4 billion.

Booz Allen shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 33% in the last 12 months.

