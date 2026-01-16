BOK Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $177.3…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $177.3 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based bank said it had earnings of $2.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.48 per share.

The Regional banking operator posted revenue of $870.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $589.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $578 million, or $9.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.18 billion.

BOK Financial shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $128.21, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

