Barnes & Noble Education: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $25 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 76 cents per share.

The operator of book stores on college campuses posted revenue of $644.4 million in the period.

Barnes & Noble Education shares have declined almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

