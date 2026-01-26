Bank of Hawaii: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $60.9 million. The…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $60.9 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of $1.39 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $271.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $189.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $205.9 million, or $4.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $716.6 million.

Bank of Hawaii shares have climbed almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.