Bank First Corporation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.4 million.

The bank, based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2 per share.

The company posted revenue of $61.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $71.5 million, or $7.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $173.9 million.

Bank First Corporation shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $135.82, an increase of 37% in the last 12 months.

