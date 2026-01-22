Associated Banc-Corp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $137.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $623.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $393.6 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $379.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $474.8 million, or $2.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.5 billion.

Associated Banc-Corp shares have risen almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $27.47, a climb of almost 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASB

