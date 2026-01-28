ASML: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.31 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dr Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $8.55.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.01 per share.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers posted revenue of $11.31 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.87 billion, or $27.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.95 billion.

ASML shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASML at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASML

