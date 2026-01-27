Applied Industrial Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $95.3 million.…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $95.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $2.51.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

Applied Industrial Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.45 to $10.75 per share.

Applied Industrial Technologies shares have risen almost 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8% in the last 12 months.

