ACNB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.8 million.

The bank, based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.35 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $47.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.1 million, or $3.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $151.7 million.

ACNB shares have increased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 28% in the last 12 months.

