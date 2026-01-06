6 Gap Year Jobs That Prepare Students for Law School

While some aspiring lawyers still join law school straight from college, most applicants are now starting after one year or…

While some aspiring lawyers still join law school straight from college, most applicants are now starting after one year or more in the workforce.

A little full-time work experience can help applicants in many ways, from having more time to study for the LSAT and prepare their applications to developing the professional skills that law schools increasingly seek in incoming students.

But what should you do between college and law school?

Above all, it’s important that you do something. While it’s understandable that job searching may take time, any gap of longer than a few months on your resume should be explained with a resume addendum.

It’s better to do any work at all, even on a part-time or unpaid basis, than to have long gaps in your resume. That said, some jobs are particularly appealing to law school admissions officers.

Here are six great jobs for a gap year to strengthen your candidacy before law school:

— Paralegal or legal assistant

— Research or policy analyst

— Teacher

— Community worker

— Worker for a startup

— Politics or government role

Paralegal or Legal Assistant

Working as a paralegal may be dry, demanding and high-pressure, but there are few comparable ways to get paid while engaging in legal work firsthand.

Paralegal work can burnish your resume and give you key insights into how legal offices differ in their culture, challenges, pace and expectations. It can also help you clarify and better articulate your goals after law school.

If you can’t find a position at a firm that specializes in a legal field that appeals to you, look to the kind of day-to-day legal work that best suits your interests and lifestyle.

Working in a legal office can give you firsthand experience of what it’s like to work in a law office, whether that’s in Big Law, at a boutique law firm or at a solo practice. While you might gain wide exposure at a larger firm, you might be able to take on greater responsibilities in a smaller office.

Either way, look for opportunities to work with clients — like intake or taking notes on depositions — to gain practical experience assisting the people you hope to serve as a lawyer. This can give you a leg up if you aim to join a legal clinic in law school.

Research or Policy Analyst

Whether you work at a think tank, nonprofit, public office or for a professor, a research position can hone two critical legal skills: analytical reasoning and writing. Even better, contributing to published work will stand out on your resume or in responses to interview questions.

If you didn’t have a chance to write a thesis or major paper in college, a research position may help you show similar capabilities. Some schools, like Harvard Law School in Massachusetts, even ask directly about substantial written works you have produced.

Also note that research work can result in a strong recommendation letter, since your supervisor will be able to vouch directly for the quality of your written work.

Teacher

Working as a teacher or tutor not only builds academic skills like planning and communication, it can also put you in a position of authority at a young age. Commanding a classroom may be intimidating at first, but it grants confidence and sensitivity to others’ needs.

The challenges of reaching students, particularly those who are underserved, can also make for a great personal statement. Think of all the compelling films and television shows about teachers — the relationships that they develop with their students can be dramatic and engaging.

Community Worker

Law is a service profession, so law schools appreciate applicants with demonstrated ability to serve others. Whether through a civic or faith-based organization, assisting vulnerable populations can help you identify the causes that resonate with your values.

Such jobs tend to be exhausting and poorly compensated, which is why they make for great entry-level work. And since such organizations are often understaffed, there can be room for personal growth and taking initiative.

Applicants interested in careers in social justice may particularly benefit from grassroots experience before starting law school.

Worker for a Startup

If you have a background in science or engineering, or if you’re interested in the financial or business side of law, consider a smaller firm. Joining an untested venture is the kind of risk that makes the most sense when you’re young, independent and mobile.

Growing businesses often confront legal and compliance issues that show how rules and markets interact in the real world. There’s also a good chance you can get a strong recommendation letter from a supervisor who can speak compellingly about your work.

Politics or Government Role

From Capitol Hill to your own city hall, government offices may offer entry-level jobs with high turnover, where it is easy to find steady work for a year or two. Such work may involve multiple relevant skills, like communication, problem solving and serving others.

Political and advocacy campaigns can also provide exciting opportunities to take on substantial responsibilities, like training volunteers or coordinating events. Don’t be afraid to show your political views on your application, as long as you come across as open-minded and able to engage with others with differing perspectives.

Note that electoral campaigns are often at their busiest in the summer and fall, which leaves very little time if you plan to apply by November for your best odds. So, try to get the LSAT, essays and recommendation letters out of the way ahead of time.

These are just a few examples of the kinds of work well-suited for a year or two after college. There’s no harm in using that time to pursue a less-worn path, like volunteering overseas or coaching a youth sport, before tackling the challenges of law school.

