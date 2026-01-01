2025’s 10 Best-Performing Stocks

After a shaky start to 2025, the S&P 500 rallied to close out a third consecutive year of above-average gains…

After a shaky start to 2025, the S&P 500 rallied to close out a third consecutive year of above-average gains for the index. The S&P 500 still finished the year up more than 16%, and investors are hoping the best stocks of 2025 can keep their momentum in 2026.

Top 2025 performers include several health care stocks with unique catalysts, as well as multiple strategic metal mining companies. Here are the 10 best-performing stocks of 2025 among companies that trade on major U.S. exchanges and have market capitalizations of at least $1 billion:

Stock 2025 return 10. Resolute Holdings Management Inc. (ticker: RHLD) 600% 9. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) 629% 8. Celcuity Inc. (CELC) 661% 7. Nanobiotix (NBTX) 705% 6. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) 721% 5. Palvella Therapeutics Inc. (PVLA) 772% 4. Almonty Industries Inc. (ALM) 840% 3. Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. (HYMC) 975% 2. Abivax (ABVX) 1,742% 1. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd. (RGC) 16,053%

10. Resolute Holdings Management Inc. (RHLD)

Resolute Holdings is a management company responsible for overseeing the operations and capital allocation of its former parent company, CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO). CompoSecure produces premium, secure metal payment cards for banks and financial technology companies and provides digital asset security via its Arculus platform. Resolute was spun off from CompoSecure as a separate public company in February 2025. Significant insider buying from a director and the company’s chief financial officer gave investors confidence in Resolute’s financial outlook, and impressive earnings reports confirmed that bullish sentiment and made Resolute one of the best investments of 2025. RHLD stock finished the year up 600%.

9. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in reimagining known biological information to engineer superior therapies. The company’s lead product is TERN-701, an oral, small molecule allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that has been granted “orphan drug” designation by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Tern’s big run began in early November when the company reported positive early stage clinical data indicating high efficacy for TERN-701 in treating CML. The company followed up with more positive data on TERN-701 in December. TERN stock was up 629% in 2025.

8. Celcuity Inc. (CELC)

Celcuity is a biotechnology company that specializes in addressing cellular abnormalities that drive tumor growth. The company’s lead product candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTORC1/2 (or, PAM) inhibitor that comprehensively blockades the PAM pathway, stopping cancer cell growth. In July, Celcuity announced positive, “breakthrough” results from its late-stage clinical trials of gedatolisib in treating advanced breast cancer. Since the data was released, Celcuity’s stock has been on a tear. In November, Celcuity submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for gedatolisib in treating breast cancer, suggesting a possible FDA approval could be coming soon. CELC shares were up 661% in 2025.

7. Nanobiotix (NBTX)

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotech company that specializes in physics-based nanotherapies. The company’s lead program is NBTXR3, a nanoradioenhancer designed to increase the amount of radiotherapy absorbed and deposited in tumor cells without increasing the dose in local healthy tissue. In September 2025, Nanobiotix shares ripped higher after the company announced positive early stage results from its trials testing NBTXR3 in treating primary cutaneous melanoma. Cancer treatment is a massive global market, so it’s understandable why investors have been piling into Nanobiotix, even if NBTXR3 trials are still in the early stages. NBTX stock surged 705% in 2025.

6. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies for serious diseases. Its Cloudbreak platform enables the development of novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) that work by engaging the immune system and inhibiting specific disease targets. The stock jumped in June 2025 when Cidara reported positive clinical results in a trial evaluating CD388 for prevention of seasonal influenza in healthy unvaccinated adults. Cidara followed up with additional positive news on CD388 throughout the year, prompting pharma giant Merck & Co. (MRK) to announce a $9.2 billion acquisition of Cidara in November. CDTX shares were up 721% in 2025.

5. Palvella Therapeutics Inc. (PVLA)

Palvella Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in developing and commercializing therapies to treat serious, rare skin diseases that currently have no FDA-approved treatments. Its leading clinical program is QTORIN rapamycin, a topical treatment for conditions such as microcystic lymphatic malformations (microcystic LMs) and cutaneous venous malformations (VMs). In April 2025, Palvella reported 83% to 100% of participants in a mid-stage trial of QTORIN rapamycin in treating microcystic LMs said they were either “very much improved” or “much improved,” and Palvella expects late-stage trial data in early 2026. PVLA shares were up 772% in 2025.

4. Almonty Industries Inc. (ALM)

Almonty Industries is a leading global supplier of conflict-free tungsten to the advanced technology and defense industries. In addition to established mining operations in Portugal and Spain, Almonty’s flagship operation in Sangdong, South Korea, is expected to supply more than 80% of global tungsten outside of China once the mine reaches full capacity. Rising gold prices received more attention in 2025, but tungsten prices have also skyrocketed. Almonty’s stock price began to take off around the time the company uplisted its stock from the OTC Market to the Nasdaq in July 2025. ALM stock rallied 840% in 2025.

3. Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. (HYMC)

Hycroft Mining is a U.S. gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in northern Nevada. According to the company, the Hycroft mining deposit is one of the largest gold and silver deposits in the world with more than 10.6 million ounces of gold and 361 million ounces of silver. Hycroft’s stock surged in December after the company reported positive drill results indicating its deposits may be higher quality than previously anticipated. The announcement coincided with a spike in silver prices, creating a perfect storm for investors. Hycroft shares gained 975% in 2025.

2. Abivax (ABVX)

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax’s stock price jumped more than 400% on July 23 after the company reported positive late-stage trial data on its lead drug candidate obefazimod in treating moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis. The company said it is currently on track to submit a New Drug Application for obefazimod to the FDA in the second half of 2026. Investors clearly have high hopes for obefazimod, and Abivax’s $10 billion market capitalization could make it an acquisition target as well. ABVX shares were up 1,742% in 2025.

1. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Inc. (RGC)

Regencell biosciences develops and commercializes traditional Chinese medicine. The company focuses on treating neurocognitive degeneration and disorders, including attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Regencell shares exploded higher in March when the company announced its CEO Yat-Gai Au used his personal funds to complete a buyback of 652,000 shares. Regencell’s stock price climbed as high as $595 prior to a 38-for-1 stock split in June. With no clear fundamental catalyst for the big move, the stock likely gained meme stock status among social media traders. Regencell shares were up 16,053% in 2025.

