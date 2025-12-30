Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

December 30, 2025, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1850 1.1850
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 133.50 134.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. n.a. 3.3675
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. n.a. 3.6623
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.1050 1.1050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.15 13.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.12 80.90
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0991 1.0681
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2400 4.1600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. n.a. 3.7025
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2900 10.2200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 7.5425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7665 5.4905

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6224 0.6210

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest News
