NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1850 1.1850 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 133.50 134.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. n.a. 3.3675 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. n.a. 3.6623 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.1050 1.1050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.15 13.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 82.12 80.90 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0991 1.0681 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. n.a.

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2400 4.1600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. n.a. 3.7025 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2900 10.2200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 7.5425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. n.a. n.a.

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.7665 5.4905

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6224 0.6210

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

