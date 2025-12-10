Hospital Bag Checklist for Mom and Baby: What to Pack for Delivery

What to pack in your maternity hospital bag You’ve spent months preparing for your baby’s arrival throughout your pregnancy journey…

What to pack in your maternity hospital bag

You’ve spent months preparing for your baby’s arrival throughout your pregnancy journey — picking out the best maternity hospital, setting up the nursery and going to your prenatal appointments.

As the big day approaches, it’s important to make sure you prepare a hospital bag with all the right items to make your labor and delivery experience smoother and more comfortable.

“Remember, you can come to the hospital with your nipples in the breeze, not a stitch of clothing or accessories, and we will have everything you need,” says Jen Hamilton, a labor and delivery nurse in North Carolina. “But packing a personalized hospital bag can provide you with comforts that can make your experience more comfortable.”

Every mom’s needs and preferences vary, so customize this checklist of items to promote health, safety and comfort for you and your newborn.

Personal documents

Insurance and identification cards for you and your support person are mandatory for any hospitalization, including labor and delivery stays.

As part of maternity unit and newborn nursery security, the staff will place a tiny bracelet around your baby’s ankle or wrist immediately after delivery. Your baby’s sex, birthdate and time, mother’s name and an individual code number are listed.

You and your support person will receive and wear matching bracelets with the same information to allow verification throughout the hospitalization and upon leaving the hospital.

Birth plan

If you prepared a birth plan, be sure to bring that with you. While not necessary, a birth plan is a document that outlines all important information and preferences before giving birth and informs your provider of what you do — or do not — want during labor and delivery.

After all, there are a lot of decisions you’ll have to make, such as whether you want an epidural or prefer to be in a specific position during delivery, so it’s helpful to have those all written down on a document you can share with your care team.

Birth plans include (but are not limited to):

— Important medical information

— Names and contact information of birth support people

— Labor preferences

— Delivery preferences

— C-section and other interventions if needed

— Lactation consultation

— Circumcision (if baby is a boy)

Comfortable, loose-fitting clothing

After giving birth, you will likely spend between 24 hours to four days in the hospital, depending on the type of delivery (C-section or vaginal delivery) and whether there were any complications, so you’ll want to make sure you pack comfortable, loose clothing to keep you cozy and relaxed.

These items include:

— Robe

— Front-opening shirt

— Nursing bra

— Loose pajamas

— Going-home outfit

After you’ve given birth and during labor, you want to be as comfortable as possible.

Practical underwear

So-called “granny panties” make much more sense than tight, frilly or lacy underwear when you’re recovering from delivery.

Although the hospital will provide you with absorbent, disposable undergarments, you may want to pack some in your bag.

“This is not sexy at all, but what you really need when you get home is a box of Depends,” says Dr. Annelee Boyle, the medical director of West Virginia University Medicine Children’s Labor and Delivery. “That’s just because postpartum, you’re going to have bleeding like a heavy period. You might also have a little leakage of urine if you’ve given birth vaginally or had a long labor process.”

Don’t worry: This bleeding and urinary leakage is normal, but be sure to note the amount and frequency and talk to your OB-GYN at your postpartum checkup.

Footwear

You should never walk barefoot on a hospital floor. While the staff will provide you with gripping socks to keep you from slipping, you can also pack your own slippers or socks to keep your feet safe, warm and toasty.

And don’t forget a pair of flip-flops or shower shoes to protect your feet from various types of fungus or other organisms that could be lurking if you feel up to an in-hospital shower. Many women have feet swelling postpartum and flip-flops come in handy.

Pillows

BYOP — bring your own pillow.

“Hospital pillows are bad. They’re crunchy,” says Cyndy Krening, a fetal telemetry nurse at Intermountain Health in Denver. “All of us have our favorite pillows, and we welcome that. Just remember to take it home.”

Your labor support person will be happy to have their own pillow too.

Nursing pillows are another must if you plan to breastfeed. They offer support and comfort for breastfeeding moms and newborns alike. By reducing back, neck and arm strain for moms during mealtime and helping babies connect with the breast, these pillows make feedings easier. You can find nursing pillows in a wide variety of brands, styles, shapes and fabrics.

Relaxation aids

Giving birth can be a nerve-wracking experience, so anything that helps you calm your nerves is a plus.

These can include:

— Essential oils

— Speakers or earbuds (to play soothing music)

— Earplugs (if you prefer silence)

— Eye mask

“Think about what might help you with comfort and relaxation in labor,” Krening says.

Cell phone and charger

Whatever electronics you bring, remember the charger. You’ll likely be on your phone or play music to pass the time as you wait, which can quickly drain your device’s battery.

“Another thing that’s essential for anyone in this day and age is charger cords for their device,” Krening notes. “For some reason, that flows out of people’s heads.”

For added convenience, bring an extra long phone charger so you can keep your phone on you while you’re in bed. Oftentimes, standard charger cables aren’t long enough to reach the outlet in the hospital room, but you can buy chargers with 10- or 15-foot cords.

Snacks and water bottle

Labor can take hours to days, so you’ll want to keep your energy up for when it’s time to deliver.

However, snacks aren’t always available in the hospital round the clock. If you have your baby in the middle of the night, it can be hard to find something to munch on, especially something healthy to make sure you’re still getting important nutrients to support you and your baby.

Pack healthy snacks — like granola bars, nuts and fruit — to have on hand in a pinch.

Though many hospital vending machines accept credit cards, bring money for vending machines just in case. When the hospital dining room closes, you and your labor support person will need food to keep up your strength during the childbirth process.

Additionally, don’t forget to bring a refillable water bottle with you to stay hydrated.

Toiletries

Hospital toiletries — such as soap and lotion — are fine, but they tend to be pretty basic. Having your own toiletries on hand will help you feel refreshed.

Toiletries to bring in your hospital bag include:

— Shampoo and conditioner

— Face wash

— Body wash

— Moisturizer

— Deodorant

— Lip balm

— Toothbrush

— Toothpaste

Postpartum care items

Helpful postpartum care items include:

— Nursing pads

— Nipple cream, if you plan to breastfeed

— Maternity/maxi pads

— Periwash bottle

Baby supplies

It’s a good idea to check with your hospital or birthing center in advance to see what items they provide, as many hospitals will likely supply you with many of the baby’s essentials before discharge, including:

— Diapers

— Baby wipes

— Pacifier

— Receiving blanket

— Bulb suction

— Baby comb

— Formula (if needed)

Certain supplies for mom and newborn — like breast pads, nipple cream, baby wipes, baby shampoo and diapers — are available in most maternity units, but you may be charged more than you would pay retail. Going to the drugstore to buy these supplies in advance can be cost-effective.

Going-home baby outfit

Consider the weather and season when packing your baby’s first real outfit. You’ll want to bring one outfit in a newborn size and one 0 to 3 months, including a little sweater.

No need to overdo it — just one or two outfits will do.

Baby blanket

Bundle your baby up well.

Hospital blankets are thin and not very warm, so take along a small baby blanket. If you have a baby shower gift or hand-knitted offering from an eager grandparent-to-be, you can wrap it around your infant for the outgoing trip through possibly chilly hospital and the first ride home.

Car seat

When considering what to pack in your hospital bag, there are a few baby items to pack for your return home. You don’t actually pack a car seat in your hospital bag. Nonetheless, it’s critical.

“The car seat is huge, and it’s probably the most important thing in terms of health and safety,” Krening says.

Many people may not realize they need to have a car seat in order to leave the hospital. It’s important to research infant car seat models to make sure they meet safety standards and understand how to properly place the seat — and do so in advance.

However, you don’t need to bring the car seat with you into the hospital until it’s time for you to leave, Hamilton advises.

“It just makes your room feel smaller,” she adds.

Remember: Less is more.

It’s tempting to go overboard with clothes and comfort items, but remember that childbirth stays are usually short and hospital rooms have limited space.

“I see people packing like they are moving in,” Hamilton says. “Less is more. Bring the things that you really feel like you’ll want and need. If you’re unsure, leave it at home.”

Instead, she recommends the following tips:

— Start early. Give yourself enough time to watch videos of people talking about the things they enjoyed and found useful during their labor experience.

— Make a list. Use this checklist as a reference point for what you need to put in your bag.

— Reduce and simplify. You’ll likely pack more items than you need based on your personal preferences in anticipation for the big arrival, but chances are, you’re probably packing too much. Take a few things out.

“If you pack more than two duffle bags, it’s likely too much,” Hamilton adds.

