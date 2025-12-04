Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.34 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.34 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.56 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The retail and wholesale bank posted revenue of $20.25 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.06 billion, also beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.66 billion, or $8.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $48.39 billion.

