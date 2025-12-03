Top Colleges That Still Require Test Scores

SAT and ACT scores have historically been an important factor in the college admissions process, but that’s changed in recent…

SAT and ACT scores have historically been an important factor in the college admissions process, but that’s changed in recent years.

Many schools have adopted test-optional or test-blind admissions policies. In fact, more than 90% of four-year schools won’t require applicants to submit scores for fall 2026 admission, according to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, a nonprofit advocacy group commonly known as FairTest.

However, some top colleges and universities — as ranked by U.S. News — require applicants to submit test scores.

Below are lists of the 16 highest-ranking National Universities and the seven highest-ranking National Liberal Arts Colleges that have maintained their SAT/ACT requirements. National Universities offer a full range of undergraduate majors plus master’s and doctoral programs while National Liberal Arts Colleges emphasize undergraduate education and award at least half of their degrees in a liberal arts field.

These schools were identified in an annual U.S. News survey based on self-reported data submitted in the spring and summer of 2025 for the U.S. News 2026 Best Colleges rankings. Schools that didn’t report score ranges or whether they require test scores weren’t considered for this report.

Twelve of the 23 highest-ranking colleges with testing requirements are public, and three of those are service academies.

Tied at No. 30 in the overall Best Colleges rankings, the University of Florida and the University of Texas at Austin are the highest-ranked public National Universities on the list. The United States Naval Academy in Maryland is the highest-ranked public National Liberal Arts College, at No. 3 overall.

The National University with the highest SAT “middle 50” — the range of scores between the 25th percentile and 75th percentile for the last admitted class — is No. 2-ranked Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with scores in that range of 1520-1580. MIT, Harvard University in Massachusetts and the University of Pennsylvania have the highest “middle 50” ranges for ACT scores, 34-36.

Florida International University has the lowest ranges among the 16 National Universities, including ACT and SAT scores of 21-27 and 1070-1260, respectively.

The top scores are 1,600 on the SAT and 36 on the ACT.

Of the National Liberal Arts Colleges listed, the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado has the highest “middle 50” for SAT scores — 1230-1440 — while Thomas Aquinas College in California has the highest ACT score range, 28-33. The lowest “middle 50” for both SAT and ACT scores of the seven National Liberal Arts Colleges is Georgetown College in Kentucky: 960-1160 and 20-25, respectively.

Below are the 23 schools, in descending rank order beginning with National Universities and followed by National Liberal Arts Colleges. These lists may not include higher-ranked colleges that changed testing policies during or after data collection. Be sure to consult each college’s website for more information about admissions policies. Don’t see your school in these top 23? Access the U.S. News College Compass to find complete rankings and much more.

Update 12/04/25: The data above reflects information U.S. News received as of Aug. 22, 2025.