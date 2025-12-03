Tilly’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $139.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Tilly’s said it expects revenue in the range of $146 million to $151 million.

