Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 86, New Kent 78 Amherst County 71, Altavista 60 Brooke Point 79, Stafford 61 Carmel 85,…

Albemarle 86, New Kent 78

Amherst County 71, Altavista 60

Brooke Point 79, Stafford 61

Carmel 85, Fredericksburg Christian 67

Chincoteague 60, Worcester Prep School, Md. 33

Christiansburg 79, Carroll County 73

Colonial Heights 68, Maggie L. Walker GS 49

Denbigh 64, Warwick 17

East Ridge, Ky. 75, Ridgeview 51

Eastside 57, Grundy 55

Fairfax Christian 64, Evergreen 49

Floyd County 67, Pulaski County 52

Grafton 64, Smithfield 58

Graham 59, Central Wise 54

Gretna 62, Tunstall 51

Halifax County 57, Bartlett Yancey, N.C. 52

Hanover 89, Spotsylvania 37

Hickory 63, Great Bridge 38

Highland Springs 69, Hermitage 30

Highland-Monterey 64, Bath County 33

Holston 70, Twin Valley 33

Immanuel Christian 53, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 42

Indian River 78, Grassfield 66

John Marshall 64, Hopewell 49

King William 70, Carver 51

King’s Fork High School 70, Western Branch 63

Lafayette 68, Jamestown 30

Liberty-Bedford 65, Franklin County 55

Loudoun Valley 32, Rock Ridge 30

Lunenburg Central 48, Brunswick 47

Lynchburg Home School 69, Faith Christian-Roanoke 55

Madison County 58, Orange County 55

Massaponax 77, North Stafford 56

Matoaca 58, Greensville County 46

Menchville 54, Heritage (Leesburg) 47

Middlesex 66, Mathews 50

Mount Vernon 74, Park View-Sterling 53

Nansemond River 69, Deep Creek 42

Narrows 70, Craig County 39

Nelson County 55, Chatham 45

Norfolk Christian School 80, StoneBridge School 57

Nottoway 58, Amelia County 42

Patrick Henry (Ashland) 53, Powhatan 47

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 61, Lebanon 54

Patriot 89, Woodbridge 49

Paul VI 93, Garfield Hts., Ohio 60

Petersburg 70, Imhotep, Pa. 60

Poquoson 59, Gloucester 32

Potomac Falls 55, Freedom-South Riding 47

Potomac Falls 55, Freedom-Woodbridge 47

Potomac School 58, Flint Hill 48

Radford 66, Auburn 60

Rappahannock County 50, Page County 46

Regents 59, Dayspring 44

Riverbend 39, Colonial Forge 35

Staunton 65, Rockbridge County 37

Trinity Christian-Deltona, Fla. 54, Mecklenburg County 38

Tuscarora 66, Stone Bridge 51

Veritas Classic Christian School 58, Christchurch 54

Warhill 59, Bruton 54

Warren County 62, Strasburg 53

Woodside 63, Bethel 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

