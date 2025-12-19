Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 86, New Kent 78
Amherst County 71, Altavista 60
Brooke Point 79, Stafford 61
Carmel 85, Fredericksburg Christian 67
Chincoteague 60, Worcester Prep School, Md. 33
Christiansburg 79, Carroll County 73
Colonial Heights 68, Maggie L. Walker GS 49
Denbigh 64, Warwick 17
East Ridge, Ky. 75, Ridgeview 51
Eastside 57, Grundy 55
Fairfax Christian 64, Evergreen 49
Floyd County 67, Pulaski County 52
Grafton 64, Smithfield 58
Graham 59, Central Wise 54
Gretna 62, Tunstall 51
Halifax County 57, Bartlett Yancey, N.C. 52
Hanover 89, Spotsylvania 37
Hickory 63, Great Bridge 38
Highland Springs 69, Hermitage 30
Highland-Monterey 64, Bath County 33
Holston 70, Twin Valley 33
Immanuel Christian 53, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 42
Indian River 78, Grassfield 66
John Marshall 64, Hopewell 49
King William 70, Carver 51
King’s Fork High School 70, Western Branch 63
Lafayette 68, Jamestown 30
Liberty-Bedford 65, Franklin County 55
Loudoun Valley 32, Rock Ridge 30
Lunenburg Central 48, Brunswick 47
Lynchburg Home School 69, Faith Christian-Roanoke 55
Madison County 58, Orange County 55
Massaponax 77, North Stafford 56
Matoaca 58, Greensville County 46
Menchville 54, Heritage (Leesburg) 47
Middlesex 66, Mathews 50
Mount Vernon 74, Park View-Sterling 53
Nansemond River 69, Deep Creek 42
Narrows 70, Craig County 39
Nelson County 55, Chatham 45
Norfolk Christian School 80, StoneBridge School 57
Nottoway 58, Amelia County 42
Patrick Henry (Ashland) 53, Powhatan 47
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 61, Lebanon 54
Patriot 89, Woodbridge 49
Paul VI 93, Garfield Hts., Ohio 60
Petersburg 70, Imhotep, Pa. 60
Poquoson 59, Gloucester 32
Potomac Falls 55, Freedom-South Riding 47
Potomac Falls 55, Freedom-Woodbridge 47
Potomac School 58, Flint Hill 48
Radford 66, Auburn 60
Rappahannock County 50, Page County 46
Regents 59, Dayspring 44
Riverbend 39, Colonial Forge 35
Staunton 65, Rockbridge County 37
Trinity Christian-Deltona, Fla. 54, Mecklenburg County 38
Tuscarora 66, Stone Bridge 51
Veritas Classic Christian School 58, Christchurch 54
Warhill 59, Bruton 54
Warren County 62, Strasburg 53
Woodside 63, Bethel 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.