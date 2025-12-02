Signet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Tuesday reported net income of $20 million…

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The jewelry company posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Signet said it expects revenue in the range of $2.24 billion to $2.37 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.43 to $9.59 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.7 billion to $6.83 billion.

