NCino: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — NCino, Inc. (NCNO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $152.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, nCino expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 22 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $146.8 million to $148.3 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

NCino expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to 91 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $591.9 million to $593.4 million.

