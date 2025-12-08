Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage: Which Is Right for You?

Choosing between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage can feel complicated, especially with the number of options available. In the end,…

Choosing between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage can feel complicated, especially with the number of options available. In the end, the best choice depends on your health needs, budget and how much risk you’re comfortable taking on for unexpected out-of-pocket medical expenses. Carefully reviewing coverage, provider access and potential costs can help you find a plan that fits both your medical and financial situation.

What Is Original Medicare?

Medicare is the government health insurance program available for people age 65 and older and those under age 65 with qualifying disabilities and conditions, such as Lou Gehrig’s disease (also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS) or end-stage renal disease (permanent kidney failure requiring dialysis or transplant).

Original Medicare comes in two parts: Medicare Part A and Part B.

— Part A is hospital insurance that helps cover inpatient care in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, hospice care and some home health services.

— Part B is medical insurance that helps cover doctor visits, outpatient care, preventive services and certain medical supplies.

People who enroll in original Medicare often add a separate Medicare Part D plan to cover their prescription drugs. In 2026, original Medicare beneficiaries have access to approximately eight to 12 Part D plan options, depending on their state, according to KFF.

In addition, you can purchase a Medicare supplement plan, also known as Medigap, to help cover any costs not covered by Medicare, such as copays and deductibles.

What Is Medicare Advantage?

Medicare Advantage plans, also called Part C, provide an alternative way to receive health coverage. Offered by private insurance companies approved by Medicare, these plans must provide the same or more coverage as original Medicare and often include prescription drug coverage.

Many Medicare Advantage plans also include “extra” benefits, such as:

— Dental care

— Gym memberships, such as SilverSneakers

— Hearing aids and exams

— Home health services

— Over-the-counter drugs allowance

— Prescription drug coverage

— Telehealth services

— Vision care

— Wellness visits

“Benefits vary from plan to plan and even across different states, so be sure to check the fine details of the Medicare Advantage plans you may sign up with,” says Lisa Humes, an independent insurance agent in Manassas, Virginia.

Key Differences Between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage plans are similar to individual health insurance policies you may have received through your employer or signed up for on your own through the individual insurance market. They differ in terms of monthly premiums, provider networks, copays, coinsurance and out-of-pocket limits.

Some Medicare Advantage plans promote a $0 monthly premium, which may sound appealing, but this only means you won’t pay extra beyond the standard Part B premium that all Medicare beneficiaries are required to pay. The standard monthly Part B premium is $202.90 in 2026.

Plans vary widely in terms of their coverage, provider networks and associated costs, and it is important to evaluate the whole plan, not just the advertised highlights. A plan with a $0 premium may come with higher copays or coinsurance, smaller provider networks, more restrictions on the use of services, higher out-of-pocket limits or less generous coverage of prescription drugs.

“Individuals need to thoroughly examine the specifics of each plan and take into consideration their health, financial situation and willingness to take on financial risk,” advises Colleen Duewel with LionHeart Eldercare & Consulting of Falls Church, Virginia.

Feature Original Medicare (Parts A and B) Medicare Advantage (Part C) Coverage Hospital and medical services; does not include most prescription drugs (Part D optional) Must cover at least what original Medicare does; often also includes prescription drugs, vision, dental, hearing and wellness benefits Provider choice You can see any provider that accepts Medicare nationwide Often limited to a plan’s network; may require referrals for specialists Cost predictability No yearly out-of-pocket maximum, but purchasing a Medigap plan can help; you pay deductibles, copays and coinsurance Has a yearly maximum out-of-pocket limit; once reached, the plan pays 100% of covered services Premiums Typically just the Part B premium; optional Part D and Medigap premiums add cost May have an additional monthly premium on top of Part B; some plans, though, have a $0 premium Coinsurance and copayments Members usually pay 20% of the total cost of services, which means the amount they pay will fluctuate based on the cost of the service. Most people purchase a Medigap plan to cover some or all of these costs. Members usually have limited coinsurance or a set dollar copayment amount so they can expect what to pay. Cap on out-of-pocket costs No limit to how much members may have to spend. Most people purchase a Medigap plan to limit out-of-pocket costs. In 2026, this limit is $9,250 for in-network care and $13,900 if you use both in- and out-of-network services. Supplemental coverage Can purchase Medigap to cover most out-of-pocket costs No Medigap available; you are responsible for costs up to $9,250 in-network and $13,900 if also using out-of-network providers Flexibility See any Medicare provider; have the ability to move or travel and keep your plan Usually requires using network providers; may need prior authorizations or referrals. If you move out of the plan’s area, you will need to find a new plan. Prescription drug coverage Requires separate Part D plan Often included Extra benefits No Often includes vision, dental, hearing, fitness programs and more Plan changes Coverage is consistent year to year Plans, including the network, cost-sharing and covered drugs, can change annually or mid-year.

Pros and Cons of Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage

When deciding between the two health insurance options, make sure to consider the strengths and weaknesses of each.

Cap on out-of-pocket health spending

Original Medicare has no out-of-pocket maximum for most services, so you continually pay a portion of the cost of most services as you use them. As mentioned, many people with original Medicare purchase a Medigap policy to help minimize out-of-pocket liability.

Medicare Advantage plans have a cap on out-of-pocket costs, after which the plan pays for all covered services. In 2026, this limit is $9,250 for in-network care and $13,900 if you use both in- and out-of-network services. Unlike original Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans don’t have Medigap-style supplemental coverage, so you are responsible for any costs up to these limits.

Choice of doctors and health care facilities

With original Medicare, you can see any provider in the country who accepts Medicare, which is an important consideration if you travel frequently or split your time between different places throughout the year.

Another consideration is that with original Medicare, you have the flexibility to see specialists anywhere in the country that accept Medicare. For example, if you live in Idaho and are diagnosed with cancer, you could choose to receive treatment from top oncologists at the Mayo Clinic or another leading medical center outside your state.

In contrast, Medicare Advantage plans tend to be restricted to a specific network of doctors and health care facilities (except in emergency situations) in a certain geographic region. When choosing, make sure your preferred doctors, medical facilities and pharmacies are in-network. Also think ahead to where you may travel over the year and evaluate your comfort level with the possibility of coverage either being considered out-of-network or not being covered at all if you need medical care while on your trip.

If you are interested in Medicare Advantage plans but are worried about a limited geographic region and restrictive in-network requirements, consider preferred provider organization (PPO) Medicare Advantage plans as they generally offer broader networks and allow some out-of-network coverage, though costs may be higher. Health maintenance organization (HMO) Medicare Advantage plans tend to have more limited geographic regions and in-network providers, but their costs tend to be lower.

Enhancing your Medicare coverage with private Medigap

You might wonder which is better, Medicare Advantage vs. original Medicare paired with Medigap insurance. Similar to capping your out-of-pocket health spending as Medicare Advantage plans do, Medigap plans, as noted above, cover or help cover some of the remaining costs not covered by original Medicare, such as deductibles, coinsurance and out-of-pocket costs.

Some Medicare Advantage plans — but certainly not all — may be more cost-effective than adding Medigap coverage to original Medicare. Scrutinize the Medigap and Medicare Advantage plan details if this is your reason for considering Medicare Advantage.

Keep in mind that, in most states, you don’t have guaranteed issue rights to Medigap outside your Medicare initial enrollment period. This means they cannot deny you coverage or charge you higher premiums due to preexisting conditions during this period. If you wait until after this period, they can.

In other words, if you already have a Medigap plan that meets your needs, think carefully before switching to a Medicare Advantage plan. If you later decide to switch back, insurers can use medical underwriting, and you may not be able to purchase another Medigap policy or you could face much higher premiums.

“Extra” plan benefits

A big draw to Medicare Advantage plans is the “extras” that many provide. Original Medicare, for instance, only covers limited vision or dental services that are medically necessary for a covered procedure. For example, it may cover dental work required before certain covered surgeries, but it does not cover regular cleanings, fillings or dentures.

More than 95% of Medicare Advantage plans include some preventive benefits, like eye exams or dental cleanings. If you need more comprehensive coverage, for dentures, hearing aids or contact lenses, for example, you may need to choose a private plan. Be sure to review the Medicare Advantage plan’s benefits carefully to see exactly what’s covered before making a decision. According to the Commonwealth Fund, some cost-sharing, prior authorizations and additional premiums may apply.

Prescription drugs

Original Medicare does not cover most prescription medicines, and beneficiaries typically enroll in a stand-alone prescription drug plan, known as Part D. While you have the freedom to choose from different options independently of your original Medicare plan, the trade-off is that it may end up being more expensive than a Medicare Advantage plan with drug coverage included. Before coming to that conclusion, however, make sure you compare the details: plan deductibles, copay or coinsurance amounts, the formulary and tier your medication is in, the pharmacy network (if applicable) and extras like mail-order options, home delivery or medication management programs.

As for Medicare Advantage members, about 88% are enrolled in plans that include prescription drug coverage, according to KFF. However, with a Medicare Advantage plan, you don’t select a separate prescription drug plan; it’s bundled into the insurance plan already. That’s why it’s important to review both the medical coverage and the prescription drug benefits of any plan you’re considering before enrolling. Also, confirm that your preferred pharmacy or another one convenient to you is considered in-network with the plan.

Due to the Inflation Reduction Act, the 2026 out-of-pocket maximum is capped at $2,100 for both original Medicare’s Part D plans and Medicare Advantage with drug coverage plans. It is important to note that this cap is separate from the Medicare Advantage plan’s maximum out-of-pocket limit, which only applies to medical services like hospital stays and doctor visits.

Seeking medical specialists

Under original Medicare, you generally don’t need prior authorization before getting a necessary service like an X-ray or CAT scan done. You also do not need a referral from a primary care doctor typically to see a specialist who is enrolled in Medicare and accepting new Medicare patients. Most Medicare Advantage plans fall into either HMO or PPO categories and frequently, but not always, require prior authorizations and referrals.

Medicare Advantage plans that are designated HMOs more often require you to see a primary care doctor and get a referral for your specialist visit. PPO plans may allow you to see a specialist without a referral, but seeing an out-of-network doctor or specialist will cost you more.

Who Is Original Medicare Best For?

A good candidate for original Medicare is someone who:

— Prefers flexibility in choosing providers. You can see any doctor or go to any hospital that accepts Medicare, nationwide.

— Wants predictable, standardized coverage. Benefits and rules are the same everywhere, making it easier to understand your benefits and know what to expect when it comes to out-of-pocket costs.

— Plans to supplement coverage. A Medigap policy and/or a Part D prescription drug plan helps cover the medications and out-of-pocket expenses that parts A and B don’t pay for, giving you added financial protection and peace of mind.

— Does not need extra benefits or is willing to buy a private plan. If you don’t require additional services like routine vision, dental or hearing coverage, or you are willing to look at private plans outside of the Medicare network, original Medicare may fit your needs.

— Is comfortable managing multiple plans. You are comfortable with managing separate Medigap and Part D plans with different benefits, rules and costs to keep track of.

Who Is Medicare Advantage Best For?

A good candidate for a Medicare Advantage plan is someone who:

— Wants all coverage in one plan. Prefers combining hospital, medical and often prescription drug coverage into a single plan.

— Prefers extra benefits. Is interested in including additional services, such as dental, vision, hearing, fitness programs or transportation to medical appointments, as part of their benefits.

— Is comfortable using a provider network. These work well for people who don’t mind seeing doctors and hospitals within a specific network and geographic region.

— Wants an annual spending limit. Medicare Advantage plans include a maximum out-of-pocket limit, which can help protect against very high medical costs.

— Lives in an area with strong plan options. Medicare Advantage plans vary by region, so they work best where there’s a wide selection of quality plans and providers.

Enrolling or Switching Medicare Plans

There are several enrollment periods throughout the year, each designed for specific situations — whether you’re signing up for the first time, making changes to your coverage or adjusting after a major life event. Understanding when you can enroll or switch plans can help you avoid late enrollment penalties

and ensure you get the coverage that fits your needs. Here’s a breakdown of the key Medicare enrollment periods and what each one allows you to do:

Enrollment Period When It Happens Who It’s For What You Can Do Initial enrollment period Seven months total — three months before your birthday, your birthday month, and the three months after Those who first become eligible for Medicare Enroll in parts A and B, a Medicare Advantage plan and add Part D or a Medigap plan, if desired General enrollment period January 1 — March 31 Those who missed their initial enrollment period Sign up for parts A and B, a Medicare Advantage plan, Medigap or Part D; late penalties may apply Open enrollment period October 15 — December 7 Anyone with Medicare Switch between original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, join/drop Part D or Medigap plans Medicare Advantage open enrollment period January 1 — March 31 Current Medicare Advantage plan members only Switch to another Medicare Advantage plan or go back to original Medicare Special enrollment period Varies — depends on life event People with qualifying events (e.g., moving, losing employer coverage, qualifying for Medicaid) Change or enroll in parts A and B, Medicare Advantage or Part D without penalty

Frequently Asked Questions

