Jabil: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $146 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.85 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.72 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $8.31 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.08 billion.

Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $11.55 per share, with revenue expected to be $32.4 billion.

