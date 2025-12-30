How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 12/30/2025

Stocks fell slightly on Wall Street as trading for 2025 nudges closer to the finish line.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Tuesday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq dipped 0.2%. Even with three straight days of small losses, the S&P 500 is on track for an annual gain of more than 17%.
The more notable action was again in the commodities markets. Gold, silver and copper all resumed their ascent after steep declines a day earlier. The price of gold rose 1.4% and copper gained 4.4%. Silver posted the sharpest increase with a jump of 10.9%.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 9.50 points, or 0.1%, to 6,894.24
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.87 points, or 0.2%, to 48,367.06.
The Nasdaq composite fell 55.27 points, or 0.2%, to 23,419.08.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.21 points, or 0.8%, to 2,500.59.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 33.70 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is down 343.91 points, or 0.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 174.02 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 33.76 points, or 1.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 1,014.61 points, or 17.3%.
The Dow is up 5,822.84 points, or 13.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 4,108.29 points, or 21.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 270.43 points, or 12.1%.
