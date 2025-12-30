Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.42 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.13 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 0.5 cent at $3.05 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was unchanged at $10.49 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.1 cent at $2.29 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.7 cent at $3.48 a pound. Feb. hogs lost 0.02 cent at $.84 a pound.

