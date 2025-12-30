Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 1.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was off 1.5 cents at $4.41 a bushel. Mar. wheat was down 2.5 cents at $5.10 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 0.5 cent at $3.05 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 5.5 cents at $10.44 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 2.27 cents at $2.31 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 2.05 cents at $3.50 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 1.1 cents at $.86 a pound.

