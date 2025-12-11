Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 2 cents at $4.37 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 4.75 cents at $5.26 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 34.5 cents at $3.15 a bushel. Jan. soybeans lost 0.25 cent at $10.91 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 2.1 cents at $2.29 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 2.63 cents at $3.41 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.25 cent at $.83 a pound.

