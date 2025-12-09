GameStop: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GameStop Corp. (GME) on Tuesday reported profit of $77.1 million in its…

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — GameStop Corp. (GME) on Tuesday reported profit of $77.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grapevine, Texas-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The video game retailer posted revenue of $821 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GME

