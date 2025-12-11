Costco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2…

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2 billion.

The Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had profit of $4.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $4.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.26 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $67.31 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.33 billion.

