10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession…

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession is a possibility. It may become difficult for investors to find reliable growth stocks to buy if tariffs, inflation and policy uncertainty have a negative impact on consumers. Nevertheless, growth stocks have outperformed value stocks in 2025, and investors anticipate that trend will continue as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates further.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Here are 10 of CFRA analysts’ top growth stocks to buy that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth in the past three years:

Stock Implied upside* Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 49% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 26% Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) 13% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 7% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 19% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 5% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) 41% Morgan Stanley (MS) 10% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 2% American Express Co. (AXP) 17%

*From Dec. 19 close.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 62% year over year in the fiscal third quarter, while net income grew 65%. Analyst Angelo Zino says edge device penetration, software opportunities and an expanding addressable market will help Nvidia maintain its growth. He projects 63.1% revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and 50% growth in 2027. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $270 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $180.99 on Dec. 19.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 24% revenue growth in fiscal 2025 and has maintained 28% growth as of the most recent quarter, including 74% growth in artificial intelligence semiconductor revenue. Zino says Broadcom’s networking and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) businesses make it a key beneficiary from the ongoing AI infrastructure investment boom, and he says the company has a $73 billion AI backlog. Zino projects 47% revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and 39% growth in 2027. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $428 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $340.36 on Dec. 19.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the third quarter, Lilly reported 54% revenue growth, including impressive 109% revenue growth for diabetes and weight loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from diabetes and weight loss drug Zepbound also surged 185% in the quarter. Analyst Sel Hardy says GLP-1 drug sales and an aging U.S. population will be major growth drivers for Lilly, and he projects 18.2% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,211 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $1,071.44 on Dec. 19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies, with roughly $4 trillion in assets. In 2023, JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank after it failed during a regional banking crisis and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. JPMorgan reported 9% revenue growth in the third quarter, and net income also grew 12%. In addition to its strong growth numbers, analyst Kenneth Leon says JPMorgan has pristine credit quality and runs a best-in-class business. He projects 6% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $340 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $317.21 on Dec. 19.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a big data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been supported by extraordinary growth numbers. In the third quarter, Palantir reported 63% revenue growth, including 121% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 52% growth in U.S. government revenue. Analyst Janice Quek says Palantir’s sales growth acceleration has been incredible. She projects 47% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $231 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $193.38 on Dec. 19.

[READ: 5 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks and ETFs to Buy]

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. commercial and investment banks and wealth management services providers. In the third quarter, Bank of America reported 11% revenue growth and 23% net income growth. Fixed-income trading revenue was up 5%, equities trading revenue was up 14% and investment banking fees jumped 43%. Leon says resilient U.S. consumers and impressive execution for Bank of America across all its business segments have helped the bank build positive momentum. He projects 5.4% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $58 price target for BAC stock, which closed at $55.27 on Dec. 19.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Shares of microprocessor and graphics semiconductor stock Advanced Micro Devices are up a whopping 7,640% over the past decade. AMD reported 36% revenue growth and a superb 61% net income growth in the third quarter. Client and Gaming revenue grew 73%. Zino says the launch of AMD’s MI450x Series high-performance chips in 2026 will help AMD gain ground on AI chip leader Nvidia, and AMD’s OpenAI partnership provides validation for AMD’s advanced AI products. Zino projects 34% revenue growth in 2026 and 31% in 2027. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $300 price target for AMD stock, which closed at $213.43 on Dec. 19.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 18% revenue growth in the third quarter, including a notable 25% year-over-year improvement in trading revenue. Leon says Morgan Stanley is well-positioned to benefit from a multi-year recovery in investment banking activity, which will include higher recurring fee income, rising equity markets and elevated transactional income in investment banking and trading. Furthermore, he estimates there is more than $1 trillion in pent-up private equity monetization demand. He projects 3.8% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $195 price target for MS stock, which closed at $176.98 on Dec. 19.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. In the third quarter, Goldman reported 20% revenue growth and 37% net income growth. Global banking and markets revenue was up 18%, while equity trading revenue was up 7% in the quarter. Leon says Goldman will capitalize on the investment banking rebound, including ramping up merger and acquisition activity. He says the company’s focus on core businesses and recurring fee revenue is also paying off. Leon projects 6.6% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $910 price target for GS stock, which closed at $893.48 on Dec. 19.

American Express Co. (AXP)

American Express is a financial services company that specializes in credit cards, digital payments and travel services. In the third quarter, American Express reported 11% revenue growth, 16% net income growth and 9% card member spending growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says American Express is adding more than 3 million new cards per quarter, and international expansion will be a long-term growth catalyst. In addition, Yokum says American Express’ higher-end customer base is resistant to spending cuts during economic downturns. He projects 8.4% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $440 price target for AXP stock, which closed at $376.51 on Dec. 19.

More from U.S. News

9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President

6 of the Best AI ETFs to Buy for 2026

10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 12/22/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.