Zscaler: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $788.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $773.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to range from 89 cents to 90 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $797 million to $799 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.78 to $3.82 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.7 billion to $3.72 billion.

